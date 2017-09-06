Not to be outdone by some bad moms this holiday season, Paramount Pictures just released a new trailer for Daddy’s Home 2, the second installment in the Will Ferrell- Mark Wahlberg competing fathers franchise, this time around adding grandpas Mel Gibson and John Lithgow.

Tough guy Gibson plays tough guy Wahlberg’s pop, with Lithgow as Ferrell’s touchy-feely-kissy old man.

In this sequel to the 2015 Daddy’s Home, father and stepfather Dusty (Wahlberg) and Brad (Ferrell) have joined forces to provide their kids with the perfect Christmas. Their newfound partnership is put to the test when Dusty’s old-school, macho Dad (Gibson) and Brad’s ultra-affectionate and emotional Dad (Lithgow) arrive just in time to throw the holiday into complete chaos.

“Dear God,” says Ferrell when he first lays eyes on Gibson. “This is gonna come off weird, Dusty, but he’s beautiful.” Disaster looms.

Directed by Sean Anders, Daddy’s Home 2 also stars Linda Cardellini and John Cena.

Daddy’s Home 2 hits theaters November 10.