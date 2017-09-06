Calling President Donald Trump’s decision to rescind DACA “a shameful crime of prejudice and malice,” the WGA East and West vowed today to fight for hundreds of thousands of young “Dreamers” who were brought to the U.S. as children.

“From its early days, the entertainment industry has been built by the imagination of immigrants,” the unions said in a joint statement. “Our guilds are unions of storytellers who have always welcomed those from other nations, and of varying beliefs, who wish to share their creativity with America. We are grateful to them, we stand with them, we will fight for them.”

It was the same message the unions made in January, when Trump first attempted to impose a ban on Muslim immigration.

In today’s statement, the guilds said, “applies equally to the children of undocumented immigrants who came to this country not of their own volition but because their parents and families sought a better life and, in many instances, to escape from persecution,” the guilds said. “They have become a vital and productive part of American society and our unions, which represent many DACA recipients currently working in film, television and digital news. To summarily send them into exile, to deport them to other countries that many of them have never known, is a shameful crime of prejudice and malice.”