The dream might be over for 800,000 mostly adult people who were brought to America illegally as children. Attorney General Jefferson Beauregard Sessions III — not, notably, President Donald Trump — announced today that the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program is being “rescinded” in six months.

Sessions went on about keeping America “safe,” “the rule of law” and how its breakdown leads to, well, basically The Purge. As protesters took to the streets at Trump Tower and in D.C., Los Angeles, Denver and elsewhere, Hollywood was quick to react to the news.

Ending #DACA is about racism. People have an idea in their mind about what an undocumented person looks like but truth? YOU COULDN'T GUESS. — Cristela Alonzo (@cristela9) September 5, 2017

Melania worked in this country as an undocumented immigrant but her skin color makes hypocrites forgive that. #DACA — Cristela Alonzo (@cristela9) September 5, 2017

To the streets! Find out where the DACA protest is where u live and SHOW UP! If we are ever to be a decent country, this is your moment. — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) September 5, 2017

Trump has no clue what he's doing with North Korea, with DACA, with any American values. He needs to be replaced with someone who does. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) September 5, 2017

Jim Crow was the rule of law too. #DACA — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) September 5, 2017

“Telemundo stands with the 800,000 Dreamers who are integral to the economy, culture and spirit of our nation. We are disheartened by the decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. In addition to the human impact of this decision, repealing DACA will result in the loss of thousands of jobs in the United States and billions of dollars in economic growth over the next decade. We urge Congress to act swiftly to preserve the rights of these valuable members of our community. All of our elected representatives should be held accountable toward this end.”

I am disappointed, to say the least, in today’s announcement by the Administration to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in six months. The US government is revoking the ability of roughly 800,000 DREAMers to continue to work and Contribute to the ways in Countless United States – They have the only home ever known. This is a failure to live up to a commitment made to Already Dreamers and is Contrary to America’s values ​​and traditions. As Their parents are sending kids back to college, DREAMER Thousands of students pursuing college degrees are trying to focus on learning, not Knowing if They will be able to complete Their studies. As the government more troops to Afghanistan SENDS, DREAMER will be deployed soldiers to fight on the front lines, Knowing That They are Protecting the freedoms May not be afforded to them When They Return home. As work to build the Employers US economy, DREAMER WHO employees are paying taxes and contributing to the future of our nation face uncertainty of Their own economic futures. Let’s be very clear – DREAMers are our students, soldiers, first responders, coworkers, neighbors, and friends. Here at UCI we will continue to stand by them, Including Those talented DREAM er s working at our company to advance our mission of entertaining, informing, and empowering the Hispanic community and the rising American mainstream we serve. Their stories are unmistakably American. They Deserve Better Than This. That is why today’s announcement shouldnt be seen by Those Who espouse anti-immigrant sentiments as a “win” or a way to send Hundreds of Thousands of immigrants back into the shadows. We must not allow esta move to foster ethnic discrimination in our neighborhoods, schools and workplaces. Instead, this is a call to Congress to Fix This Mess before the United States experiences the $ 280 Estimated to $ 460 billion reduction in economic growth from the loss of DREAMers in our workforce, as Estimated by some studies. This is a call for Congress to work in a bipartisan fashion to enact meaningful immigration reform That Takes into account Those Who Were Brought here as children and are raising Their hands to learn, to serve, and to work Should be allowed to legally REMAIN in the US The American values ​​of hard work and commitment Have led millions of immigrants to the United States in search of opportunity. These values ​​are embodied by DREAMers. It is time to permanently protect the DACA program.

Jeff Sessions says "We are people of compassion" while announcing the end of DACA!? The American people are, sir, you and your boss are not. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) September 5, 2017

Expelling 800,000 kids who grew up in America is wrong, cruel, sickening. #Dreamers #DACA — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) September 5, 2017

#DACA "that was effectuated under the Obama administration…" – Sessions for Trump…all you need to hear. — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) September 5, 2017

Furious and heartbroken to see the U.S. abandon #DACA, which made our country stronger and more prosperous. To the Dreamers: I'm so sorry. — John Green (@johngreen) September 5, 2017

DACA next !!! In the courts, in the media, on the streets!!!#HereToStay#WeStandWithDreamers pic.twitter.com/eazpWNVkZP — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) September 5, 2017

An estimated 75,000 Dreamers are LGBTQ. Under the #DACA repeal, many will be deported to countries with atrocious human rights records. — Raymond Braun (@raymondbraun) September 5, 2017

It's so heartbreaking that the 800,000 #dreamers are being used as a political football by #trump and his racist #republican supporters. — moby XⓋX (@thelittleidiot) September 5, 2017

11am Trump Tower I'll see you there. #DefendDACA

Or if you can't join us RT this + then let your Congress members know you support #DACA pic.twitter.com/UEb97oMTIY — Piper Perabo (@PiperPerabo) September 5, 2017

One of these 800,000 Dreamers will become our 1st Latino President. I can't wait for brown kids to take back this country so hard. #DACA — Grace Parra (@GraceParra360) September 5, 2017

Dreamers are the future of America ! They will make America great again !#MAGA. Support #DACA @realDonaldTrump — Deepak Chopra (@DeepakChopra) September 5, 2017

