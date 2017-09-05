The dream might be over for 800,000 mostly adult people who were brought to America illegally as children. Attorney General Jefferson Beauregard Sessions III — not, notably, President Donald Trump — announced today that the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program is being “rescinded” in six months.
Sessions went on about keeping America “safe,” “the rule of law” and how its breakdown leads to, well, basically The Purge. As protesters took to the streets at Trump Tower and in D.C., Los Angeles, Denver and elsewhere, Hollywood was quick to react to the news.
America’s Spanish-language broadcasters also weighed in this morning:
Telemundo:
“Telemundo stands with the 800,000 Dreamers who are integral to the economy, culture and spirit of our nation. We are disheartened by the decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. In addition to the human impact of this decision, repealing DACA will result in the loss of thousands of jobs in the United States and billions of dollars in economic growth over the next decade. We urge Congress to act swiftly to preserve the rights of these valuable members of our community. All of our elected representatives should be held accountable toward this end.”
Randy Falco, president and CEO of Univision Communications:
I am disappointed, to say the least, in today’s announcement by the Administration to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in six months.
The US government is revoking the ability of roughly 800,000 DREAMers to continue to work and Contribute to the ways in Countless United States – They have the only home ever known. This is a failure to live up to a commitment made to Already Dreamers and is Contrary to America’s values and traditions.
As Their parents are sending kids back to college, DREAMER Thousands of students pursuing college degrees are trying to focus on learning, not Knowing if They will be able to complete Their studies. As the government more troops to Afghanistan SENDS, DREAMER will be deployed soldiers to fight on the front lines, Knowing That They are Protecting the freedoms May not be afforded to them When They Return home. As work to build the Employers US economy, DREAMER WHO employees are paying taxes and contributing to the future of our nation face uncertainty of Their own economic futures.
Let’s be very clear – DREAMers are our students, soldiers, first responders, coworkers, neighbors, and friends. Here at UCI we will continue to stand by them, Including Those talented DREAM er s working at our company to advance our mission of entertaining, informing, and empowering the Hispanic community and the rising American mainstream we serve. Their stories are unmistakably American. They Deserve Better Than This.
That is why today’s announcement shouldnt be seen by Those Who espouse anti-immigrant sentiments as a “win” or a way to send Hundreds of Thousands of immigrants back into the shadows. We must not allow esta move to foster ethnic discrimination in our neighborhoods, schools and workplaces.
Instead, this is a call to Congress to Fix This Mess before the United States experiences the $ 280 Estimated to $ 460 billion reduction in economic growth from the loss of DREAMers in our workforce, as Estimated by some studies. This is a call for Congress to work in a bipartisan fashion to enact meaningful immigration reform That Takes into account Those Who Were Brought here as children and are raising Their hands to learn, to serve, and to work Should be allowed to legally REMAIN in the US
The American values of hard work and commitment Have led millions of immigrants to the United States in search of opportunity. These values are embodied by DREAMers. It is time to permanently protect the DACA program.
Funny or Die posted a “touching” video about what Trump and Sessions think DACA family discuss at the dinner table:
If these celebrities were as smart as they think they are, they would know it had zero chance of being upheld by the Supreme Court. DAPA lost 4-4 and DACA with Gorsuch now on the court would be an easy 5-4 in favor of its unconstitutionality.
What never ceases to amaze me is that Hollywood celebs actually think their opinions matter. If Hollywood Celebs carried ANY weight with the people of the country, then why are both the White House & Congress GOP?
Also what never ceases to amaze me is the shock and outrage unleashed when Trump keeps one of his campaign promises. He campaigned on doing away with DACA and people are acting like it’s come out of left field. Is it that we’re shocked when a politician keeps their word?
And I don’t say that as an endorsement of Trump. I hate Trump. But hating Trump isn’t enough anymore.
DACA was always controversial. A better plan would’ve been anticipating this decision and having a backup plan ready to go.
But neither political party thinks ahead. The GOP has been trying to kill ACA for years and then they finally get in position of power to do it and fail.
Every single thing Trump is doing is said he would do. Stop REACTING when he does it. If Democrat leaders ACTUALLY cared about people, they would’ve been working on a back up plan to DACA the moment Trump won the election. But DEM leaders don’t care about the 800,000 people affected by DACA. They care that you hate Trump and put them back in power.
Until we have a real 3rd party, this country will be forever divided.
