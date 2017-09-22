Production has begun on the CW’s upcoming crossover between Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, and now it has a title: Crisis on Earth-X.

The CW and Warner Bros. commissioned legendary comic artist Phil Jimenez (Wonder Woman) to create a custom comic book cover paying homage to the annual comic book crossovers:

Phil Jimenez/The CW/Warner Bros

“We conceived this year’s crossover to be evocative of the annual Justice League/Justice Society crossovers we grew up with and looked forward to as kids,” said executive producers Marc Guggenheim and Andrew Kreisberg. “Phil was the perfect choice to bring the comic book cover iteration of this idea to life. You can count on one hand the number of artists who could compellingly represent so many characters in a single image. Phil is one of them. And his design invokes the cover of Justice League #207, which was the 20th annual JLA/JSA crossover. Our 10-year-old selves are in heaven.”

The official logline for the crossover: With all of the heroes in town to celebrate Barry and Iris’ wedding, villains from Earth-X crash the festivities with a deadly agenda.

Crisis on Earth-X will on The CW air across two nights Monday and Tuesday, November 27-28.