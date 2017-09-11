'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Trailer: Larry David Returns For Season 9 And Nothing Has Changed

There’s a new trailer for the ninth season of Curb Your Enthusiasm and by the looks of it, Larry David is still irritated with anything and everything around him.

The forthcoming season of the popular HBO comedy not only sees the return of David, Cheryl Hines, Jeff Garlin, and J.B. Smoove but also guest spots featuring Bryan Cranston (playing David’s therapist), Portlandia‘s Carrie Brownstein, Jimmy Kimmel, Nick Offerman, Elizabeth Banks, Lauren Graham as well as Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen playing themselves.

The trailer has Larry back to his people-hating ways as he argues with a judge, shoves a perfume lady in a department store and shows us that he has not only maintained his glorious brash, misanthropic ways, but they have amplified — in the funniest way you can imagine.

David serves as creator and executive producer of the series alongside Garlin and Schaffer. The ninth season of Curb Your Enthusiasm will premiere on October. 1.