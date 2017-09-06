Crooklyn, Spike Lee’s ode to brownstone Brooklyn, has won the inaugural “One Film, One New York” contest, which invited New Yorkers to vote on which of five Gotham-related films should be shown at free screenings on the same day around the city. On September 13, New Yorkers are invited to come out and see the 1994 comedy-drama in select parks and independent theaters throughout the five boroughs.

The winner was announced Wednesday by the city’s Media and Entertainment Commissioner Julie Menin and the chief film critics of The New York Times, A.O. Scott and Manohla Dargis, who chose the five films from a mountain of nominees. The Times co-sponsored and promoted the event.

The other nominees were:

· On the Town, directed by Gene Kelly and Stanley Donen (1949)

· New York, New York, directed by Martin Scorsese (1977)

· Desperately Seeking Susan, directed by Susan Seidelman (1985)

· The Wedding Banquet, directed by Ang Lee (1993)

“Crooklyn was written by my younger siblings Joie, Cinque Lee and I,” said Lee. “It’s a semi-bio story of our family – the Lees growing up in the pre-gentrified black and Puerto Rican hood of Fort Greene in ‘Da Republic of Brooklyn’ during the early ’70s. More than anything, Crooklyn is a love letter to our long-gone mother, Jacquelyn Shelton Lee. Our mom died of cancer of the liver at the too-young age of 41, didn’t smoke either. Crooklyn was the way we grieved and at the same time celebrated her brief but bold life. The Lee family thanks everyone who voted for Crooklyn; the support actually started May 13th, 1994, the day of its release. Also shout-out to the other great films too in #OneFilmNY.”

Said Menin: “We are thrilled that native son Spike Lee’s film is the one New Yorkers have chosen to watch together on September 13th. We’re also delighted to provide the opportunity for all New Yorkers to come out and bring the whole family, at no cost, and to support for the city’s culturally vital independent theaters.”