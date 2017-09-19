Dreamworks Animation’s The Croods 2 is back on the release calendar. Originally dated for the end of this year, but then pulled when the Universal acquisition of DWA took place, the sequel to the cave people toon will now debut on Sept. 18, 2020 via Universal.

The Croods released in 2013 was nominated for best animated film at the Oscars. Returning for the sequel are voiceover thespians Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds, Catherine Keener, Cloris Leachman and Clark Duke. Leslie Mann is joining the cast as The Croods face their biggest threat since leaving the cave: another family that’s in existence.

In addition, DWA announced Spooky Jack in partnership with executive producer Jason Blum for Friday, Sept. 17, 2021.

Written by Night at the Museum scribe Robert Ben Garant and produced by DWA’s Damon Ross, Spooky Jack is a comical look under the bed and in the closet of kids’ imaginations. Three siblings move into an eerie new home and discover that there are creatures that go bump in the night, from crafty leprechauns to Big Foot to a shy Boogeyman. As such, the kids are forced to take the situation into their own hands and deal with their newfound, unusual squatters.

Both titles stand alone on their respective dates without any wide release competition.