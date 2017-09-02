The debut feature film from director Hana Jušić’, Quit Staring at My Plate, is Croatia’s selection for Best Foreign-Language Film at the 90th Academy Awards. The film was chosen by the Croatian Filmmakers’ Association.

The film follows Marijana (Mia Petričević), who lives with her family in a cramped apartment. When her controlling father Lazo (Zlatko Burić) has a stroke that leaves him bedridden, Marijana then takes his place as head of the family.

Each country submits its best film to the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences for consideration. Only one film from each country is accepted, and are then screened by the Foreign Language Film Award Committee. Those members then select the five official nominations for the Oscar category.

The 90th Academy Awards ceremony will be held on March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

The film’s official trailer: