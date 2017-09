Over two nights of Creative Arts Emmy Awards, HBO as usual led the way with 19 wins, followed by Netflix with 16 and NBC with 9.

NBC’s Saturday Night Live, Netflix’s Stranger Things and HBO’s Westworld led program wins with 5 each, followed by Netflix documentary 13th, Cartoon Network’s Samurai Jack and HBO’s The Night Of and Big Little Lies with four each.

See the complete list of wins by program and network below.