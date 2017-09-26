After a weekend of political firestorms and blasts from Donald Trump over players kneeling in protest during the National Anthem, leave it up to America’s self described team to find a middle path and cut the NFL some ratings relief.

Sure, the Dallas Cowboys schooled the Arizona Cardinals 28-17 in the Copper State last night. Yet, the real takeaway for many will be watching the Texas team and their hard knuckled owner Jerry Jones linking arms and taking a knee before the singing of The Star-Spangled Banner. Yes, there were boos and POTUS took aim on social media this morning but the Cowboys made the point – and then it was on to football.

And as football goes it was all-good – at least in the perhaps more important than ever ratings.

Snagging a 9.3 metered market results and the best ratings of the season so far, last night’s on ESPN was a thankful touchdown for a league that has been losing ground this season and last year. Week-to-week, last night’s MNF was up 7% over the Detroit Lions crushing the NY Giants 24-10 on September 18 – which was up over the season opener the week before.

There is a lot of crowing about the year-to-year comparison that sees last night’s MNF surging 63% in the early MM numbers over last year. Of course, in a league and a time when ratings are down double-digits from last year, any up is going to get balloons and ice cream and overall the NFL is looking at tiny 3% rise right now over the 2016-2017 season.

However, in another reminder of the influence of the ex-Celebrity Apprentice host on the numbers, last year’s comparable Atlanta Falcons’ MNF match-up with the New Orleans Saints was going head-to-head with the first Presidential debate between Trump and Hillary Clinton. A very well watched battle of its own that actually pushed MNF to an all-time low.

So, just saying, not necessarily, gridiron to gridiron.

Officially kicking off the new TV season all of the Big 4 were rolling out new shows or welcoming back successful old ones but it is pretty clear ESPN will be topping the night with these MNF ratings.

Speaking of ratings, ESPN move over to using the Nielsen Total Audience system today. Which means the Disney-owned sports giant will be hoping to capture all the eyeballs on all the screens not just the one parked in the corner of your living room.

Next up for the NFL, the debut of Thursday Night Football on CBS this season on September 28.