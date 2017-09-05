Fox has given an off-cycle pilot order to Cool Kids, a multi-camera comedy from It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia masterminds Charlie Day, Rob McElhenney and Glenn Howerton.

Written by Day and Paul Fruchbom, with comedy veteran Kevin Abbott set as showrunner, Cool Kids revolves around three guy friends in a retirement community who are the top dogs until they’re blown out of the water by the newest member of the community, a female rebel whose ready to challenge their place – it’s high school with 70 somethings.

Cool Kids, from 20th Century Fox TV in association with FX Prods., where Day, McElhenney and Howerton’s RCG banner has a first-look deal, has the same retirement village setting as Norman Lear and Peter Tolan’s Guess Who Died, a single-camera comedy (and longtime passion project of Lear’s), which recently landed at NBC with a big production commitment. At the time Guess Who Died was taken out last month, Cool Kids already had been earmarked for a pilot order at Fox, with its green light contingent on securing Abbott as showrunner.

This marks Abbott’s return to 20th TV where he served as showrunner on two multi-camera comedy series that went to syndication, Last Man Standing and Reba. Additionally, he created and executive produced the Reba McEntire-starring ABC comedy series Malibu Country and exec produced TV Land’s retirement community comedy Retired at 35.

Cool Kids’ pickup is part of Fox’s recent initiative for off-cycle development and pilot orders spearheaded by the network’s outgoing entertainment president David Madden who is headed to AMC.

It also is part of Fox’s current push in multi-camera comedy. The network, which has not aired a multi-camera comedy series for three seasons, recently gave a put pilot commitment to multi-camera school comedy Suspended and a script plus penalty commitment to live, interactive multi-camera comedy Immediate Family, with Thomas Kail attached to direct.

The Cool Kids pilot is being executive produced by Day, McElhenney, Howerton, Abbott and Nick Frenkel, with Fruchbom co-executive producing.

Day is repped by WME, 3 Arts, and attorney David Weber. Fruchbom is repped by Verve, Circle of Confusion and attorney Chris Abramson. Abbott is repped by CAA and Jackoway Tyerman.