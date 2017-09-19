Before Melissa McCarthy picked up an Oscar nomination for Bridesmaids and became a box office star — and way before she won an Emmy for going full Spicey — she was in the cast of the ensemble comedy Cook Off, which bowed at the U.S. Comedy Arts Festival in 2007. Since then, Lionsgate Premiere picked it up, and now has launched a trailer ahead of a November 17 limited theatrical release and VOD bow.

McCarthy stars with future fellow Bridesmaid Wendi McLendon-Covey (who co-wrote the script) and Cathryn Michon (who co-directed with Guy Shalem) in the docu-spoof of cook-off competitions (think Best In Show with spatulas). The cast also includes Gary Anthony Williams, Niecy Nash, Diedrich Bader, Louie Anderson, Stephen Root and McCarthy’s producing partner/husband Ben Falcone.

Check out the trailer above.