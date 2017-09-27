Condé Nast Entertainment has named Vice Media’s David Lopez to the newly created position of vice president, branded content video. At Vice, Lopez was head of global business and brand content development for Vice Brand Studio.

In his new role, Lopez will oversee creative and manage production of CNÉ’s branded content programming across all Condé Nast brands for the company’s large-scale advertising client programs.

“David has a proven track record in leading successful branded digital video teams, projects and partnerships, which makes him the perfect fit for CNÉ and we are happy to have him join the team,” said Croi McNamara, senior vice president, programming, digital video, to whom he reports.

While at Vice, Lopez also served as a producer and supervising producer overseeing large scale productions for clients, such as LVMH, Calvin Klein, Absolut, The Olympic Channel, among others. He previously worked at Rainbow Media Holdings and AMC Television Network.