President Donald Trump tweeted a response to the ongoing protests to his call for firing the national anthem kneelers:

Great solidarity for our National Anthem and for our Country. Standing with locked arms is good, kneeling is not acceptable. Bad ratings! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

Despite Trump’s attempt to paint a picture of triumph on the issue, celebrities were showing solidarity with NFL players, as derision, anger, and some conservative support keeps building in reaction to the tweets by President Trump decrying national anthem kneeling and other social justice protests.

A roundup of reactions:

I’m starting to regret naming my son “Donald Trump, Jr.” It seemed okay 11 years ago. — Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) September 24, 2017

As a football fan, I am proud of the NFL players today. Nothing is more American than the right to peacefully protest. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) September 24, 2017

Praising neo-Nazis as "some very good people". https://t.co/Eps4p7hVcd — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) September 24, 2017

At my 2pm matinee today I will participate in the NFL players protest against Trump's hateful anti-American comments. pic.twitter.com/FlCptfQIUL — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) September 24, 2017

It's time to loudly boo teams & players who refuse to respect the national anthem–we too can exercise our right to protest #TakeAKnee — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) September 24, 2017

Players have forgotten that fans pay their salaries. Alienating half of your customers, regardless of politics, is just bad business. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 24, 2017