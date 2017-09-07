The unscripted comedy series Top Grier has been renewed for a second and third season at Complex Networks. Featuring 17-year-old digital star Hayes Grier, the series focuses on the day-to-day antics of Grier’s tight-knit family and crew of friends in America’s Heartland with the second season being filmed along the Gulf Coast.

“Working on this show has been such a journey,” said Grier in a statement. “I get to work with my brother, my friends, family and even my dog! And this season, I’m so proud that we filmed along the Gulf Coast. It was an incredible experience and the community really embraced us. My heart is broken seeing the devastation from the hurricane.”

Co-created by Grier and INE’s Eric Day, the series is an intimate self-shot style, typical of the charismatic teen, that is mixed with action sports and landscape footage. The go90 original series aims to depict real youth culture in America today.

The renewal comes on the heels of the renewal of the real life Friday Night Lights “QB1” from Peter Berg’s Film 45 for a second and third season at go90.