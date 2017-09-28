Director Jonathan Levine will team with Black-ish creator Kenya Barris on a sequel to Eddie Murphy’s 1988 hit Coming to America, Deadline has confirmed. Barris will rewrite a Barry Blaustein & David Sheffield script.

Murphy is expected to reprise his role for the Paramount sequel, though nothing’s been finalized. Blaustein and Sheffield wrote the original Coming to America, directed by John Landis. Kevin Misher will produce the sequel.

Levine’s roster of directing credits includes Snatched, The Wackness, 50/50, The Night Before and the pilot for Jim Carrey’s Showtime series I’m Dying Up Here. In addition to Black-ish, Barris co-wrote Girls Trip and The Game, among other titles.

Levine is repped by CAA. Barris is repped by CAA, Principato Young Entertainment and Morris Yorn.