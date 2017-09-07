In a competitive situation, ABC has landed a multi-camera family comedy from The Goldbergs co-executive producer Dan Levy and the series’ executive producers Doug Robinson and Marc Firek. The project, from Sony Pictures TV Studios, has received a put pilot commitment from the network.

This marks the first major sale for Robinson via the new company, DRP Doug Robinson Productions, which he recently launched with a four-year overall deal at Sony TV after a lengthy stint running Happy Madison’s TV operation.

Written by Levy, the untitled multi-generational family comedy is based on his stand-up in which he openly discusses his exhausting life. (You can watch his set on the topic from NBC’s Late Night with Seth Meyers below.)

The comedy centers on a young couple that is trying to hold on to their easier past while navigating their chaotic new life with a house that is never empty, always loud and always full of tiny toys to trip over.

Levy executive produces with Firek, who will serve as showrunner, Robinson as well as 3 Arts’ Dave Miner and Avi Gilbert.

Levy is a co-executive producer on The Goldbergs and previously was a writer-producer on The Awesomes. His first hourlong stand-up special Dan Levy: Lion premiered on Seeso last year. He’s repped by UTA, 3 Arts and Jackoway Tyerman. Firek recently co-wrote with The Goldbergs creator/executive producer the potential spinoff, which went to pilot at ABC. He is repped by UTA.