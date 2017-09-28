Comedy Dynamics, a Nacelle company, has secured distribution rights to J. Elvis Weinstein’s documentary I Need You To Kill, from Black Iris Media and Acme Comedy Company. Starring Tom Segura, Chad Daniels and Pete Lee, the doc follows three American comics on a six-show tour through three of the world’s newest stand-up comedy scenes: Hong Kong, Singapore and Macau. It was written, directed and executive produced by Weinstein with Ryan Brennan producing and Louis Lee as executive producer.

In addition, the company also has acquired the Jeff Pearson-directed docu The Unbookables, from exec producer Doug Stanhope. The pic showcases some of the most fearless and challenging comics as they unveil what is “too far” in comedy clubs today. Andy Andrist, Brett Erikson, James Inman, Kristine Levine, Travis Lipski, Sean Rouse, Norm Wilkerson and Brendon Walsh star