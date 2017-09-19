Comedy Central’s upcoming late-night series The Opposition with Jordan Klepper has rounded out their team of citizen journalists. Niccole Thurman will join previously announced Tim Baltz, Laura Grey, Aaron Jackson, Josh Sharp, and Kobi Libii, news which Deadline originally broke.

Previously called correspondents, the citizen journalists will join Klepper in satirizing the hyperbolic, conspiracy-laden noise machine that is the alternative-media landscape on both the right and left.

“Like the dodgeball captain I once longed to be, I finally got a chance to select a team of fearless warriors who will use their immense skills to shield me from harm,” said Klepper of the new team. “Also, they are wicked talented and a blast to perform with.”

The roster of citizen journalists all come from an improv background. Thurman, like her colleagues Libii and Baltz, is an alum of Chicago’s Second City while Sharp, Jackson, and Grey hail from the Upright Citizens Brigade.

Thurman has been seen on shows including Superstore, Great News, Loosely Exactly Nicole, and was a co-host for Local USA on PBS for two seasons. She is repped by TalentWorks.

Klepper, Stuart Miller and Trevor Noah are the Executive Producers with Kim Gamble and Ian Berger and as Co-Executive Producers, Owen Parsons as Head Writer, and Russ Armstrong as Senior Writer. Steve Bodow is Consulting Producer. Chuck O’Neil is set to direct. Sarah Babineau and Ari Pearce are Executives in Charge of Production for Comedy Central.

Klepper began as a correspondent on The Daily Show in 2014 under Jon Stewart, then continued after Trevor Noah took over as host in 2015. The Opposition with Jordan Klepper premieres on Monday, September 25 at 11:30 PM ET/PT following The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.