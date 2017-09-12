Comedy Central has bought Weird Uncles, a single camera half-hour comedy from writers Brian Jarvis and Jim Freeman, with comedy veterans Brendon Walsh and Randy Liedtke attached to star and produce.

Co-written by Jarvis, Freeman, Walsh and Liedtke, Weird Uncles is set at the University of Texas in Austin. It follows Nicky, who, in order to get in-state tuition and a free place to live, moves in with her two juvenile uncles Brendon (Walsh) and Randy (Liedtke). @midnight With Chris Hardwick co-creators and executive producers Serious Business (Alex Blagg, Jason Nadler, Jon Zimelis) also will exec produce Weird Uncles alongside Jarvis, Freeman, Walsh and Liedtke.

Earlier this year, Jarvis & Freeman sold their spec feature Bad Cop Bad Cop to DreamWorks Pictures, which they co-wrote with Fortune Feimster, also attached to star. The duo previously developed the pilot Discounted at ABC with Feimster.

Walsh’s credits include guest spots on 30 Rock, Malcolm In The Middle and Without A Trace. Liedtke has recurred on Adventure Time With Finn And Jake, and guest-starred on Comedy Bang Bang!

Weird Uncles joins 🔪😡🐻 aka Kill The Orange Face Bear, toplined by Girls alum Alex Karpovsky, on Comedy Central’s development slate.

Jarvis and Freeman are repped by ICM Partners, Truhett-Garcia Management and Lichter, Grossman, Nichols, Adler & Feldman. Walsh is repped by Gersh. Liedtke is repped by Gersh and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.