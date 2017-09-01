Christopher Eccleston (The A Word, Fortitude) and Paula Malcomson (Ray Donovan, Broken) are set to star in Come Home, an upcoming BBC family drama from Bafta- and International Emmy-winning screenwriter Danny Brocklehust.

Set in North Ireland, the drama, produced by RED Production Company for BBC One, explores the messy realities of parenthood, marriage and what happens when a mother switches the reset button on her life. It focuses on a family reeling, from mother Marie, played by Malcomson, who has made the hardest decision of her life, to her bereft husband Greg (Eccleston) and their three children.

Come Home is the first network BBC drama commission to be announced since the renewal of the BBC and Northern Ireland Screen partnership agreement in April this year.

Studio Canal TV will distribute the series.