Another Star Wars director change. This from Lucasfilm just now:

Lucasfilm and Colin Trevorrow have mutually chosen to part ways on Star Wars: Episode IX. Colin has been a wonderful collaborator throughout the development process but we have all come to the conclusion that our visions for the project differ. We wish Colin the best and will be sharing more information about the film soon.

Trevorrow, whose blockbuster cred was set with the success of the Jurassic Park franchise reboot Jurassic World, was confirmed as director of the ninth film in the main Star Wars franchise back in August 2015.

At the time, he said: “This is not a job or an assignment. It is a seat at a campfire, surrounded by an extraordinary group of storytellers, filmmakers, artists and craftspeople. We’ve been charged with telling new stories for a younger generation because they deserve what we all had—a mythology to call their own. We will do this by channeling something George Lucas instilled in all of us: boundless creativity, pure invention and hope.”

The film currently has a May 24, 2019 release date. The eighth movie in the series, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, hits theaters this December 15.

If the surprising announcement seems familiar, it should be. In June, Lucasfilm sent out a similar quick-hit release saying its Han Solo stand-alone movie was parting ways with directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller well into production. Ron Howard was later tapped to take over.