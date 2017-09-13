Grasshopper Film has acquired U.S. distribution rights to Cocote, the Dominican Republic-set crime drama that marks the second feature film from Nelson Carlo De Los Santos Arias. The deal was made after the pic had its North American premiere at the Toronto Film Festival, which followed a bow at Locarno. The plan is to release it in theaters next year followed by VOD and home video.

The plot centers on an Evangelical Christian and gardener working in the city who returns to his hometown to attend the funeral of his father, who was killed by a powerful local figure. Asked to remain so as to take part in the traditional mourning rituals, he comes to understand that he is expected to avenge his father’s murder.

The deal was struck by Grasshopper founder and president Ryan Krivoshey and Luxbox CEO Hédi Zardi.