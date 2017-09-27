CMT has given the green light to docuseries Music City, from The Hills and Laguna Beach creator Adam DiVello and Lionsgate TV.

Filmed in Nashville, Music City follows a group of young emerging artists chasing their dreams of success in the music industry, while struggling to balance their personal lives and relationships. The eight-episode series is slated to premiere early next year alongside CMT’s hit music drama Nashville, which returns for new episodes in January.

Production on Music City comes on the heels of a strong year for CMT, which has posted nine consecutive months of year-over-year ratings growth with adults 18-49 and with women 18-49. Quarter-to-date, CMT is up 17% from year ago with adults 18-49 and up 20% with women 18-49.

“Music has always played a huge role in the storytelling process of my past series,” said creator/executive producer DiVello, “and with Music City, we’ll take that element to another level, as we document the real-life struggles, heartaches, and drama of those chasing their dreams of stardom. Nashville is such an exciting city and I can’t wait to share with the world the stories of this incredibly talented cast we’ve put together.”

Said Frank Tanki, General Manager of CMT and TV Land: “After a banner year of growth, we’ve enlisted one of the industry’s most influential and talented producers to help guide our ever-expanding fanbase deeper inside our beloved hometown. Like its sister series, Nashville, Music City will spotlight a group of young artists as they grapple with love, life and the pursuit of their dreams through the incomparable lens of the creator of some of the most memorable series of the last 20 years. We welcome all the fans of Laguna Beach and The Hills that are now our target audience into the world of Music City, and CMT as a whole.”

Said Jennifer O’Connell, EVP Alternative Programming at Lionsgate: “We are very excited to work with our incredible partners at CMT to delve deeply into the lives of six residents of Music City. While cinematically capturing the beauty of Tennessee’s booming state capitol and its vibrant hot spots, executive producer Adam DiVello again has brought together a special mix of creative twentysomethings as they all juggle new opportunities, relationships, jobs and unexpected challenges.”

DiVello first became known as a producer on Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County, which he also developed. That was followed by spinoff The Hills, which ran for six seasons on MTV, and The City spinoff, which DiVello also created and executive produced.

Music City is produced by Done and Done Productions in association with Lionsgate.