CMT is adding Faith Hill-produced Pickler and Ben talk show to its morning lineup. Beginning Tuesday, September 19 at 9 AM, CMT will re-air the new Nashville-based talk show hosted by Kellie Pickler and Ben Aaron as part of its daily morning schedule.

CMT

This is CMT’s first original morning show. The network currently airs music videos and acquisitions such as Roseanne, Reba and Last Man Standing.

The addition of CMT takes the series from 38 local television markets at launch to national distribution. The new episodes will air first in 21 markets owned and operated by The E.W. Scripps Company and 17 additional markets through Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and Television Distribution, and on CMT the morning after the first run.

Executive produced by Hill, Lisa Erspamer and Jason Owen, the series will feature Kellie and Ben hosting segments with celebrities, tastemakers and experts on everything from entertaining and home design to cooking, DIY and more. The show will be recorded in front of a live audience at a studio on a modern farmhouse-styled set.