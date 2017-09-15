She has been long-rumored as a front-runner for the role of Lizbeth Salander for The Girl in the Spider’s Web, and now it’s a done deal. Emmy-nominated Claire Foy (The Crown) will continue where Noomi Rapace and Rooney Mara left off, playing the strong lead character created by author Stieg Larsson in the next installment of The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo series for Sony Pictures’ Millennium franchise. To be directed by Fede Alvarez (Don’t Breathe), the film is slated for an October 19, 2018 release.

Foy, of course, is one of the favorites going into this weekend’s 69th Primetime Emmy Awards for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth in the hit Netflix series The Crown, from Sony Pictures Television. The drama series has been nominated for a total of 13 Emmys and won two already at the Creative Arts Emmys last weekend. Foy aready won the Golden Globe and SAG Award for the role.

She also just wrapped Steven Soderbergh’s Unsane, and is next before the cameras with the LaLa Land team of Damien Chazelle and Ryan Gosling for First Man.

The Girl in the Spider’s Web was scripted by Steven Knight, Alvarez and Jay Basu based on the global bestseller written by David Lagercrantz, who continued the Larsson legacy. Amy Pascal, Elizabeth Cantillon, Scott Rudin and Yellow Bird are producing the film. (Sony’s Columbia Pictures has rights to all future Millennium Series books).

The Girl in the Spider’s Web is the first to head directly into an English adaptation as The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo was first made in Swedish and then remade in English for Columbia. That proved a box office coup for the studio, pulling in a total of $232.6 million worldwide.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled about Claire taking the reins of the iconic Lisbeth Salander. Claire is an incredible, rare talent who will inject a new and exciting life into Lisbeth. I can’t wait to bring this new story to a worldwide audience, with Claire Foy at its center,” said Alvarez when Sony made the announcement this morning.

Foy was just in Toronto on a promotional push for Andy Serkis’ Breathe with Andrew Garfield. The film opens in the U.S. on October 13 and also opens the London Film Festival on October 4.