Mr. Robot‘s Christian Slater will star in the Sam Yates-directed revival of David Mamet’s Glengarry Glen Ross. Slater will play the lead role of Ricky Roma (Al Pacino played him in the 1992 film) alongside a cut throat sales team played by Robert Glenister, Kris Marshall Stanley Townsend, and Don Warrington. It’s the first time the play will have been staged on the West End in a decade, and it will run for 14 weeks at the Playhouse Theatre, from October 26 to February 3. Mamet premiered the play at the National Theatre in 1983 and won the Olivier Award for Best Play before winning the 1984 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. Glengarry Glen Ross is produced by ATG Productions, Act Productions and Glass Half Full Productions.

Slater was last on the London stage in Swimming with Sharks at the Vaudeville Theatre and One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest at the Gielgud/Garrick Theatre and his other stage credits include Spamalot at the Hollywood Bowl and a Broadway turn with Jessica Lange in The Glass Menagerie.