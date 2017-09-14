Chris Wallace has inked a new multi-year contract to remain at Fox News Channel past the 2020 election, the cable news network said today. Wallace, the longtime anchor of Fox News Sunday, will remain in that role as well as continue to contribute to Fox News programming including election coverage.

This past year, the three-time Emmy winner moderated the Donald Trump-Hillary Clinton presidential debate at UNLV, becoming the first from FNC to do so in a POTUS general election. He also moderated three GOP debates in the 2016 primary season including the first one that drew a record-breaking 24 million viewers.

“After almost 14 years as the anchor of Fox News Sunday, I think I am starting to get the hang of it,” Wallace said. “Rupert Murdoch has asked me to stay on the beat well past the 2020 election. I am honored by his confidence, and excited to keep reporting as part of the Fox News team.”

Wallace joined Fox News in 2003 after 14 years at ABC. He was also NBC’s Chief White House correspondent from 1982-1989.

“Throughout his 50-plus years in broadcast journalism, Chris has established himself as one of the most esteemed journalists of our time,” Fox News president Jay Wallace said. “We are delighted to have him continue informing our viewers with his hard-hitting interviews and tough-minded reporting for years to come.”