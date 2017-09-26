EXCLUSIVE: Universal Pictures has tapped scribes Chloe Castellón and Ridgeway Wilson to adapt the screenplay for the upcoming film City of Saints & Thieves, based on Natalie C. Anderson’s debut novel. Insecure‘s chief director and exec producer Melina Matsoukas is officially attached to direct the feature, which has Will Packer’s Will Packer Productions and Kerry Washington’s Simpson Street on board as producers.

The story centers on the protagonist Tina, a girl who has been living on the streets of Kenya since her mother’s murder. Recruited by a gang of orphans and street kids, Tina gets closer to exacting revenge for her mother’s death, but soon discovers that she may not have all the facts.

James Lopez, Packer’s Head of Motion Pictures, will also produce.

The duo, who most recently adapted the Ally Carter book series, Gallagher Girls for Paramount and A.G. Riddle’s novel The Atlantis Gene for CBS Films, is repped by UTA and Del, Shaw, Moonves, Tanaka, Finkelstein & Lezcano.

Matsoukas is repped by CAA, MXN Entertainment, and Gang, Tyre, Ramer & Brown.