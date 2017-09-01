This week all eyes were on China as Warner Bros.’ Dunkirk grossed an unofficial $9.6M (including previews) on its opening day to take the No. 1 spot as we head into the weekend. Chinese audiences also shelled out a total of $51.7M during the first week of EuropaCorp. Valerian: A City of A Thousand Planets’ run there.

Internationally, Valerian has grossed $157.8M with a lackluster $39.8M domestic take. That brings its global total to $197.6M on a $180M+ budget. So, it’s crossing $200M worldwide but will end up in the red.

The Christopher Nolan, epic, which has been marching well overseas racking up a $240.1M international total as of last weekend has reached a global number of over $415M so far. Domestically, it rose to the occasion with a $174.6M box office take as of today at the end of its sixth weekend in play.

While Valerian bumped Middle Kingdom champ Wolf Warrior 2 from its No. 1 perch in its opening day (not unexpected), it has since slinked down to No. 4 in the country.

Valerian is still playing in 53 markets where it grossed $59.8M this week. Russia’s cume is $12.8M while its fifth weekend in France saw 3.68M admissions and a total grab of $33.5M.

Christopher Nolan films normally perform very well in China where he has proven his worth with sci-fi fare and The Dark Knight series. This one is a dramatic WWII film so a decided turn from what Chinese audiences are used to from the Nolan brand. Dunkirk has 437 Imax plays this weekend in China.

We will report international grosses on Sunday.