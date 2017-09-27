EXCLUSIVE: The movie about the Chicago Cubs World Series win is moving forward. Shane Abbess, an Australian director who is a major baseball fan, has been signed to direct Teammate, the movie about the Chicago Cubs winning its first World Series since 1908. Die-hard Cubbie fan Bill Murray has been in talks to join the team as manager Joe Maddon but it’s not clear yet whether that will happen.

The feature film, produced by Chicagoan Ted Field through his Radar Pictures, is about the Cubs stunning 2016 win and based on the book by retired catcher David Ross and Don Yaeger Teammate: My Journey in Baseball and a World Series for the Ages. Catcher Ross played for 15 years on the team which culminated in the incredible 3-to-1 win over the Cleveland Indians in what became a 10-inning Game 7 of the World Series.

In the sixth inning, Ross gave the team a 6-to-3 lead when he homered to become the oldest player to do so in a Game 7, but that was not without an error beforehand after a wild pitch from Jon Lester. It was a nail-biting series for loyal fans and brought home the trophy to Chicago after 108 years.

The project, filled with ups and downs of that series and Game 7, was scripted by Ram Getz and John Corcoran. Getz is also producing with Lisette Bross, Ross and Yaeger on board as executive producers. Ian Kleinert’s Objective Entertainment will co-produce (Kleinert and Ryan Gleichowski).

Abbess is probably best known for his sci-fi film Gabriel, but has also another sci-fi film The Osiris Child. He is repped by Australian manager Mark Morrissey from Morrissey Management, Zero Gravity Management, WME and Marks Law Group.