Emmy winner Chevy Chase (National Lampoon’s Vacation franchise), Andie MacDowell (Groundhog Day), and Oscar winner Richard Dreyfuss (Close Encounters of the Third Kind) have signed on to star the Netflix original film The Last Laugh, written and directed by Greg Pritikin (Dummy). The comedy, which hails from producer Rob Paris of Paris Film, Inc, also co-stars Lewis Black (Inside Out), Kate Micucci (The Lego Batman Movie) and Chris Parnell (Battle of the Sexes).

Currently in production in New Orleans, the pic follows talent manager and widower Al Hart who, after 50 years, reunites with former client Buddy Green who gave up a promising career as a stand-up comedian and instead settled down to have a family. After Al convinces Buddy to perform on a bucket list tour of classic standup venues across the U.S., Buddy gets on last taste of the life he could have had.

The deal with Netflix Originals was brokered by ICM Independent.

Chase is repped by APA and LINK Entertainment; Dreyfuss by APA; MacDowell by The Gersh Agency and Atlas Artists; Black by APA; Micucci by WME and Management Production Entertainment; Parnell by UTA and Rise Management; Pritikin by MGMT Entertainment, ICM and Jeff Hynick.