A musical based on the life of Cher is heading to Broadway, with a stop in Chicago on its way. Producers Flody Suarez and Jeffrey Seller announced today that The Cher Show, covering the six-decade career of Cherilyn Sarkisian La Piere Bono Allman will take over Broadway’s Neil Simon Theatre in Fall 2018.

“My life as a musical on Broadway. It seems crazy, exciting and bizarre – but that’s probably how my life seems to most people,” said Cher.

The Cher Show will makes its pre-Broadway world premiere at Chicago’s Oriental Theatre, with previews beginning on June 12, 2018, for a limited engagement through July 15.

The new bio-musical, reportedly structured as something akin to Cher’s ’70s TV variety shows, will feature a book by Rick Elice (Jersey Boys), direction by Jason Moore (Avenue Q), choreography by Tony Award-winner Christopher Gattelli (Newsies), and orchestrations, arrangements and musical supervision by Daryl Waters (Memphis).

Producers describe The Cher Show thusly: “The kid on a tricycle, vowing to be famous. The teenage phenom who crashes by twenty. The glam TV star who quits at the top. The would-be actress with an Oscar. The rock goddess with a hundred million records sold. The legend who’s done it all, still scared to walk on stage. The wife, mother, daughter, sister, friend. The woman, looking for love. The ultimate survivor, chasing her dream. They’re all here, dressed to kill, singing their asses off, telling it like it is. And they’re all the star of The Cher Show.”

The new musical is produced by Flody Suarez (What’s New Pussycat) and Jeffrey Seller (Hamilton).

Casting and additional information will be announced at a later date.