Charlie Rose has landed an interview with former White House strategist/current Breitbart chief Steve Bannon for CBS News’ 60 Minutes. The network is touting it as Bannon’s “first TV interview,” and his first “extended” interview since exiting the White House on August 18.

Bannon gave an interview to The Economist on August 25, in which he said he had “influence” in the White House but has “power” at Breitbart. He explained he had wanted to talk to The Economist because “You’re the enemy. You support a radical idea, free trade. I mean it, that’s a radical idea.”

No word whether Rose asked Bannon why he wanted to talk to 60 Minutes today in Washington, for broadcast this coming Sunday.