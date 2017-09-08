Charles Payne is returning to Fox Business Network’s show Making Money tonight, just more than two months after he was suspended amid a sexual harassment investigation. The network confirmed a report in the Los Angeles Times today that the investigation has been completed and he had been cleared to return.

Payne, a former Wall Street analyst who has been with FBN since it launched in 2007, had defended himself against the allegations in a tweet storm after he was pulled off the air July 6. That came after the married host admitted to the National Enquirer the day before that he had an affair with an also-married female political analyst who was a frequent guest at the network. She claimed she had been essentially banished from FBN after she ended the relationship.

The suspension came a month after FBN said it had re-upped Payne with a multi-year deal. His Making Money launched in 2014 and the network said the show that airs at 6 PM ET has seen a double-digit increase in total viewers and the 25-54 age demo over the past year.