In a competitive situation, CBS has landed The Big House, a multi-camera comedy from former 2 Broke Girls executive producer Liz Astrof, Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment (Life In Pieces, American Housewife) and Warner Bros. TV. The project has received a put pilot commitment.

Written by Astrof and inspired by real-life experiences, The Big House centers on a newly engaged woman and her son who are settling into life with her fiancé when her ex-con ex-husband gets out of jail on good behavior and moves in with them.

Astrof executive produces with Kapital Entertainment’s Kaplan and Dana Honor.

With The Big House, CBS is keeping in the fold Astrof, one of the key writer-producers behind the WBTV-produced 2 Broke Girls, which aired on the network for the past six seasons. Astrof was on the show for Seasons 3-6 as co-executive and then executive producer. Her series credits also include CBS’ The King Of Queens, ABC’s Last Man Standing and Fox’s Raising Hope. She is repped by ICM Partners.

In addition to Life In Pieces, which returns for a third season, Kapital Entertainment has two new comedy series on CBS, 9JKL and Me, Myself & I. The company’s development at the network for next season include DJ Nash multi-camera comedy My Other Life In Brooklyn and a Josh Safran legal drama.