CBS Sunday Morning anchor Jane Pauley has scored the first TV interview with Hillary Clinton since the the publication of the candidate’s new book and her loss to Donald Trump.

Pauley is set to interview the former first lady and secretary of state later this week, the results airing on CBS Sunday Morning this Sunday, Sept. 10 at 9 am ET.

The interview is expected to cover Clinton’s thoughts on Trump, Russian hacking, former FBI Director James Comey’s effect on the race, her life since Election Day 2016 and her new book, What Happened. Simon & Schuster, a division of CBS, releases the book Sept. 12.

Clinton teased the book last month by released an audio excerpt to MSNBC’s Morning Joe, in which she explained her reaction to Trump’s debate-stalking incident back in 2016. The excerpt was widely quoted in the press, particularly this segment: “Do you stay calm, keep smiling and carry on as if he weren’t repeatedly invading your space? Or do you turn, look him in the eye and say loudly and clearly, “Back up, you creep. Get away from me. I know you love to intimidate women but you can’t intimidate me. So back up.”