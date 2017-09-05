As the debate on immigration has been pushed to the forefront by the policies of the current Trump administration, CBS has put in development Welcome To Maine, a multi-camera family workplace comedy that tackles the hot-button issue. It hails from Austen Earl (The Great Indoors) as well as My Name is Earl, Raising Hope and The Millers creator Greg Garcia and his CBS TV Studios-based Amigos de Garcia Productions.

Written by Earl, Welcome To Maine centers on a ninth-generation Maine family and a recent immigrant — believed to be a Syrian refugee — and his daughter who all must learn to embrace change when they share the same workplace in a tiny rural town.

Earl executive produces alongside Garcia and Alix Jaffe of Garcia’s Amigos de Garcia Productions. CBS TV Studios, where Earl and Garcia are under overall deals, is the studio.

This is the second major collaboration between Garcia and Earl, who was a writer-producer on his CBS/CBS TV Studios comedy series The Millers. They previously teamed for a comedy starring Sebastian Maniscalco. The project, also written by Earl and produced by Garcia, went to pilot at NBC in 2016.

Under Earl’s recently-signed overall deal with CBS TV Studios, he also serves as co-executive producer on the studio’s new CBS comedy 9JKL. He previously co-exec produced CBS/CBS Studios’ The Great Indoors.

Garcia also has hybrid comedy 99 Problems set at CBS via his Amigos de Garcia Productions as well as anthology comedy series The Guest Book at TBS.