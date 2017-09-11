CBS has put into development an untitled medical/spiritual drama based on Dr. Harley Rotbart’s book Miracles We Have Seen: America’s Leading Physicians Share Stories They Can’t Forget. The project hails from Joby Harold & Tory Tunnell’s Safehouse Pictures; Dr Mehmet Oz and his wife, producer Lisa Oz; Sony Pictures Television Studios; and CBS Television Studios.

Written by Grant Thompson (McFarland, USA), the untitled Medical Miracles project is a medical drama that exists at the intersection of spirituality and medicine, revolving around two surgeons — one who is grounded in hard data and the other who pursues a dual mission of faith and science.

Harold and Tunnell, who found the book, executive produce via their Safehouse Pictures, along with Dr. Mehmet and Lisa Oz and Thompson. Sony Pictures Television Studios, which produces daytime’s The Dr. Oz Show, and CBS Televisions Studios are producing.

Courtesy of CAA

Dr. Mehmet Oz is a cardiothoracic surgeon, author and television personality. His syndicated show, created by Oprah Winfrey and distributed by Sony Pictures Television, has been renewed through its 10th season through 2019 on Fox stations. Lisa Oz is a producer, writer, actress and frequent co-host of The Dr. Oz Show.

Rotbart is repped by CAA, the Leshne Agency and attorney Andrew Hurwitz of Frankfurt Kurnit. Safehouse Pictures is repped by CAA and Bloom Hergott. Mehmet and Lisa Oz are repped by CAA. Thompson is repped by Paradigm and Madhouse Management.