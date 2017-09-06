CBS has put in development L.A. Confidential, a drama based on James Ellroy’s noir classic novel. It’s from Oscar-nominated producer Arnon Milchan, who produced the 1997 movie, and his New Regency, Gotham and The Mentalist producer Jordan Harper, Lionsgate Television and CBS Television Studios.

Rex/Shutterstock

Written by Harper, L.A. Confidential follows three homicide detectives, a female reporter and a Hollywood actress whose paths intersect as the detectives pursue a sadistic serial killer through the seedy underbelly of glamorous 1950s Los Angeles. Harper executive produces with Milchan and his New Regency, which produces with Lionsgate TV and CBS Television Studios.

L.A. Confidential is the third of Ellroy’s L.A. Quartet book series. The novel was adapted for the 1997 film, directed and co-written by Curtis Hanson, produced by Milchan and starring Kevin Spacey, Russell Crowe, Guy Pearce, James Cromwell, Kim Basinger, David Strathairn and Danny DeVito. The film premiered in Competition at Cannes and went on to receive nine Oscar nominations, winning Best Supporting Actress for Basinger and Best Adapted Screenplay for Hanson and Brian Helgeland.

In addition to L.A. Confidential, Milchan also was nominated for a Best Picture Oscar as producer on The Revenant, which earned Leonardo DiCaprio the Best Actor Oscar and Alejandro G. Iñárritu Best Director. His producer credits include Brazil, Once Upon a Time in America, The King of Comedy, Fight Club, 12 Years a Slave, Birdman and The Big Short.

Harper served as producer and writer on Bruno Heller-created CBS drama series The Mentalist and Fox’s Gotham.