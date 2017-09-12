CBS has put in development an untitled crime drama based on a soon-to-be-published book by James Patterson. It hails from Blue Bloods executive producer Siobhan Byrne O’Connor, Glenn Geller, Patterson and CBS TV Studios.

Written by O’Connor, who has been on Blue Bloods since the start, the project is somewhat in the vein of CBS’ long-running family police procedurals as it too revolves around adult siblings working in different fields that get involved in cases. It focuses on three siblings — an NYPD Detective, an ER resident and an Assistant District Attorney — as they try to navigate a new and complex family dynamic when their estranged father is exonerated from prison after serving 18 years for a murder he didn’t commit.

O’Connor executive produces with Geller, along with Patterson, Bill Robinson and Leopoldo Gout of James Patterson Entertainment. CBS Television Studios is the studio.

O’Connor has written 26 episodes of Blue Bloods, believed to be the most among any writer-producers on the show, which is heading into its eighth season this fall. Her other credits include NBC procedurals Law & Order: Criminal Intent and Third Watch.

This marks the second sale at CBS for the network’s former entertainment president Geller in his first development cycle as a CBS Studios-based producer. He also has a CIA drama with Judging Amy and Madam Secretary creator Barbara Hall.

James Patterson Entertainment is producing CBS’ upcoming crime drama series Instinct, starring Alan Cumming, which Geller developed last season at the network.

James Patterson Entertainment is repped by CAA and attorney Peter Grossman. O’Connor is repped by CAA.