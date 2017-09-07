EXCLUSIVE: Emmy-winner and The Good Wife actor Carrie Preston is set to the indie film 30 Miles from Nowhere, a horror thriller being helmed by Australian director Caitlin Koller. It follows five ex-college buddies who return to the summer home of their youth for their scientist friend’s funeral. But mourning turns to terror when they realize their reunion is not at all what it seems.

Seana Kofoed wrote the script and co-stars along with Rob Benedict, Cathy Shim, Rusty Schwimmer, Robert Breuler, Marielle Scott, and Birgundi Baker. Kofoed is also producing with Kelly Demaret as filming is slated to begin this fall in Chicago.

Preston currently stars in the TNT drama Claws and also recurs on CBS All Access’ The Good Fight. Repped by Innovative and Sanders Armstrong Caserta Management, she also appears in the Netflix film To The Bone.