Camille Guaty, one of the stars of the VH1 series Daytime Divas, has been added to the supporting cast of the Netflix original film Nappily Ever After, which stars Sanaa Lathan. From director Haifaa Al-Mansour, the pic centers on Violet Jones (Lathan), whose seemingly flawless life is interrupted after an accident at the hair dresser leads to the realization that she isn’t living the life she that she really wanted. Guaty the fun-loving Wendy, one of Violet’s best friends. The film is based on Trisha R. Thomas’ 2000 novel with an original script by Tina Chism and rewrites from Lisa Loomer, Adam Brooks and Gina Prince-Bythewood. Filming is underway in Atlanta with Tracey Bing, Marc Platt, Jared Leboff and Lathan producing, while Benedict Carver, Vincent Cirrincione and Mark Moran serve as exec producers. Guaty, who has recently been seen in Fox’s The Exorcist and CBS’ Scorpion, is repped by APA and Impression Entertainment.

Magen Portenova

Focus Features’ Boy Erased, the coming-of-age and coming-out drama from writer/director Joel Edgerton, has tapped newcomer Madelyn Cline to join the cast, which includes Lucas Hedges, Russell Crowe, Nicole Kidman, and Edgerton. Based on Boy Erased: A Memoir of Identity, Faith, and Family by Garrard Conley, the pic follows Jared (Hedges), the son of a Baptist pastor in a small American town, who is outed to his parents (Kidman and Crowe) and is faced with an ultimatum: attend a gay conversion therapy program or be permanently exiled by his family, friends, and faith. Cline will play Chloe is a heterosexual cheerleader from a strict Baptist family who is Jared’s girlfriend while he is still discovering his sexual orientation. Edgerton is producing the project along with Anonymous Content’s Kerry Kohansky-Roberts and Steve Golin, while Rebecca Yeldham, Ann Ruark, and Anonymous’ Kim Hodgert and Tony Lipp are exec producing. Josh McLaughlin will supervise the project for the studio. Cline, whose credits include Stranger Things, The Originals, and Vice Principals, is repped by Bold Management and Production and Bold Talent Agency.

Rex/Shutterstock

Actor Mark O’Brien has joined the David M. Rosenthal-directred Netflix film How It Ends, joining stars Forest Whitaker, Theo James and Kat Graham. From a Black List script by Brooks McLaren, the film takes place in the midst of an apocalypse where a man (James) travels thousands of miles with his disapproving, ex-military father-in-law (Whitaker) to reach his pregnant wife (Graham). Paul Schiff, Tai Duncan, Kelly McCormick, and Patrick Newall are producing the project, which is currently shooting in Winnipeg. Sierra’s Nick Meyer and Marc Schaberg are exec producing. O’Brien was also recently cast in Jason Reitman’s The Front Runner with Hugh Jackman for Bron Studios and just wrapped on Fox’s The Darkest Mind. He is repped by Thruline Entertainment, The Characters Agency and Don Buchwald & Associates