CAA has signed its first fully Virtual Reality director. Kevin Cornish, who has established himself as a leader in directing high-end, cinematic VR, putting together content for brands ranging from IBM, Google, Oculus, Discovery, MTV, AT&T, Ram Truck, and AMD and has worked with such talent including Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss, has signed with CAA who will also rep his company Moth + Flame, a full service, virtual reality agency.

Moth + Flame

Cornish is currently in production on Walking Dead VR for AMC and most recently completed Fall in Love, an AI power piece for Oculus that brings human conversation into VR. Fall in Love was shortlisted for a Cannes Innovation Lion and is a finalist for the Future of Storytelling prize.

Cornish’s film Remember: Remember, a real-time rendered, room-scale cinematic experience premiered at the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival. Previously, through his Moth + Flame banner, Cornish created a multi-player, social VR, room scale experience Discovery VR’s 2017 CES presentation.

Moth + Flame works with brands entering the VR space and guides them through each step of the process including creative, production, distribution strategy and app publishing. Cornish has also spoken about VR in presentations at SXSW, Cannes Lions, VRLA, GDC, Tribeca Film Festival and Stanford.