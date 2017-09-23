In a surprising move, Ryan Ly has exited Creative Artists Agency after 12 years, most recently as the head of the agency’s TV lit department.

After a brief stint at UTA right after college, Ly started at CAA in 2005. He was a rising star at the agency where his clients have included Better Call Saul showrunner Peter Gould, Castle Rock co-creator creator Sam Shaw, and Good Girls Revolt Dana Calvo.

Details about the circumstances surrounding Ly’s sudden departure are still sketchy but sources say it was the agency’s decision to part ways with its long-time agent over some sort of policy violation.