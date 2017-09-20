CAA said that it has promoted Darren Gee has been promoted to agent in CAA Sports’ Basketball group, one of four trainees elevated today. Gee will be based in the New Jersey office. Also on the sports side, Barry Clarke and Melissa Lee were promoted to executives at CAA Sports Consulting, which advises and manages sponsorship rights deals. Both are based in New York.

Tori Wechsler, meanwhile, was promoted to agent in the Digital Talent and Packaging group. Based in Los Angeles, the unit sets up clients content partnerships with digital distributors, new media platforms and advertisers.