Entertainment Studios, Inc. has appointed Peggy Hsieh as Senior Vice President of Finance. Based at the ES headquarters in Los Angeles, Hsieh will oversee accounting and finance for Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures and Freestyle Digital Media, Byron Allen’s recently-acquired theatrical and digital movie distribution divisions.

Hsieh reports directly to Eric Gould, ES’s recently-hired Executive Vice President of Finance and Chief Investment Officer, as well as to ES Founder, Chairman, and CEO, Byron Allen.

Hsieh comes to ES after 11 years at Wasserman Media Group, where she was Senior Vice President of Accounting. She started her career as an auditor for Ernst & Young, LLP.

Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures recently released the Mandy Moore/Claire Holt shark thriller 47 Meters Down.