Burbank police have issued an evacuation order for Burbank, Groton Drive and Hamline Place east of Stephen Road, the latest in a series of developments resulting from a three-thousand acre blaze in the Verdugo Mountains area north of Los Angeles.

Earlier, the brush fire forced an evacuation order Friday night for approximately 200 homes in the Brace Canyon Park area and Castleman Estates.

NEW EVACUATION ORDER: Burbank, Groton Drive & Hamline Place east of Stephen Road now being evacuated. Pls listen for direction from officers pic.twitter.com/mfTONRDalE — Burbank Police (@BurbankPD) September 2, 2017

The La Tuna fire, as it’s being called by police and firefighters, prompted Burbank police this morning to advise residents to “stay indoors and avoid outside activities due to heavy smoke.” Officers are wearing respiratory masks for the outdoors work, the department said in a tweet:

.@BurbankPD officers are now wearing respiratory masks. Please stay indoors and avoid outside activities due to heavy smoke from #latunafire — Burbank Police (@BurbankPD) September 2, 2017

The fire, first reported Friday afternoon near La Tuna Canyon Road, forced the shutdown of a 12-mile stretch of Interstate 210 freeway.

Earlier today, the Los Angeles Fire Department tweeted at statement containing details of the areas then affected by the fire and evacuation orders. Evacuation centers have been established at Sunland Recreation Center in Sunland-Tujunga An evacuation center was set up at Sunland Recreation Center in Sunland and McCambridge Park in Burbank.

#LaTunaFire We understand there is a tech issue with the link in our alerts – latest update attached and avail at https://t.co/B6kECwVNrr pic.twitter.com/tMnoihaVoR — LAFD (@LAFD) September 2, 2017

Police have estimated that the evacuation orders will be in effect until at least into tomorrow afternoon.