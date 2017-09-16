Brooklyn-based distributor KimStim is partnering with Paris-based LUXBOX for the North American rights to Bruno Dumont’s Jeannette: The Childhood of Joan of Arc. The film recently made its North American Premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.

“We’ve been admirers of Bruno Dumont’s work for years so we are absolutely thrilled to work on this. We’ve never seen a musical that’s so radical and hilarious while being so tremendously beautiful, sophisticated and cinematic all at the same time,” Mika Kimoto, Co-President KimStim.

Set in France during the Hundred Years’ War, Jeannette: The Childhood of Joan of Arc follows the titular Jeannette, an eight-year-old how looks after her sheep in the small village of Domremy. One day, she tells her friend Hauviette how she cannot bear to see the suffering caused by the English. Madame Gervaise, a nun, tries to reason with the young girl, but Jeannette is ready to take up arms for the salvation of souls and the liberation of the Kingdom of France. Carried by her faith, she will become Joan of Arc.

Kimoto negotiated the deal with Fiorella Moretti and Hedi Zardi of LUXBOX.

Breaking Glass Pictures has acquired Canada’s “indie film queen” Ingrid Veninger’s coming-of-age pic Porcupine Lake, which made its world premiere at TIFF.Outplay Films Head of Acquisitions and Sales, Philippe Tasca-Roochvarg and Breaking Glass CEO Rich Wolff negotiated the deal.

“I have worked with Breaking Glass Pictures on several occasions and I am very happy to have them aboard for Porcupine Lake,” saidTasca-Roochvarg, “I am confident they will maximize the potential of this beautiful movie to reach the widest audience.”

“Porcupine Lake is a spectacular achievement of a film that is filled with phenomenal performances, which bring this touching story to life”, said Wolff. “We are very proud to bring one of the most talked about films at TIFF to North American audiences.”

The movie, which garnered buzz at the fest, follows two 13-year-old girls as they meet up early summer in Port Severn, a small town in Ontario, and become ‘more than best friends’. They share personal secrets, fears, grievances, and daredevil challenges. By the end of the summer, Bea and Kate have influenced each other, and the course of their lives has changed.