EXCLUSIVE: Brownstone Productions, the film and TV outfit run by Elizabeth Banks and Max Handelman, has hired the Jackal Group exec Dannah Shinder its new VP Television. The company also named Dylan Clark Productions’ Sam Crawley as creative executive for both film and TV.

The moves come as Brownstone is in full swing in both TV, where it has a deal at Warner Bros, and in film, where it has a first-look with Universal.

Shinder spent the past two years at The Jackal Group as VP Television, overseeing the development and sales of broadcast and cable projects including Greg Nicotero’s sci-fi anthology series Shock Theatre at AMC. She previously had stints at Sony Pictures and William Morris. She joins as Brownstone has sold projects to all of the Big 4 networks including Spirited, a pilot at ABC starring Laverne Cox. It also has the Hulu comedy Resident Advisors.

Brownstone also is behind the Pitch Perfect film franchise, with Pitch Perfect 3 due out December 22. It also has Charlie’s Angels set up at Sony, which Banks will direct, and White Girl Problems at Lionsgate, which will star Patti Cake$‘s Danielle Macdonald.

Banks and Handelman are repped by UTA, Untitled and Ziffren Brittenham.